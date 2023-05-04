57°F
The Strip

Motorcyclist killed in crash south of the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2023 - 11:09 pm
 
Updated May 4, 2023 - 7:27 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle south of the Strip Wednesday night.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. outside the Manor Suites, at 7230 Las Vegas Blvd. South, near Warm Springs Road, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

A Ford Fusion, driving south on Las Vegas Boulevard, was making a left turn to enter a property, when a Suzuki Hayabusa, which was headed north on Las Vegas Boulevard, struck the passengers side of the Ford, police said.

The rider of the Suzuki, a 25-year-old Henderson man, was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

A 17-year-old girl driving the Ford did not show signs of impairment and was taken to University Medical Center for minor injuries.

According to the Regional Transportation Commission all lanes were blocked on Las Vegas Boulevard between Warm Springs and the 215 Beltway until around 2:30 a.m.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

