At least 50 people were killed and more than 400 others were injured when a gunman opened fire on an outdoor country music concert from a Mandalay Bay hotel room late Sunday.

A man and woman embrace outside Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Families seeking information on family members should go the department headquarters at 400 S. Martin L. King Blvd., or call 866-535-5654. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Bridgetkbennett

U.S. Rep. Ruben Kihuen, D-Nev., left, and Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak following a press conference on the mass shooting, at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo discusses the mass shooting during a press conference at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo discusses the mass shooting during a press conference at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo discusses the mass shooting during a press conference at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gov. Brian Sandoval pauses as he discusses the mass shooting during a press conference at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gov. Brian Sandoval, center, with other state dignitaries, discusses the mass shooting during a press conference at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gov. Brian Sandoval, center, with other state dignitaries, discusses the mass shooting during a press conference at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gov. Brian Sandoval, left, and Clark County County Sheriff Joe Lombardo during a press conference on the mass shooting, at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt discusses the mass shooting during a press conference at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman discusses the mass shooting during a press conference at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman discusses the mass shooting during a press conference at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, from left, Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, and U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., during a press conference on the mass shooting, at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

U.S. Rep. Ruben Kihuen, D-Nev., discusses the mass shooting during a press conference at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Aaron C. Rouse, special agent in charge for the FBI in Nevada, discusses the mass shooting during a press conference at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Broken windows can be seen from Mandalay Bay where Stephen Paddock fired at concertgoers on Sunday night, killing at least 50 and injuring more than 400. (Joel Angel Juarez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jajuarezphoto

Broken windows can be seen from Mandalay Bay where Stephen Paddock fired at concertgoers on Sunday night, killing at least 50 and injuring more than 400. (Joel Angel Juarez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jajuarezphoto

Emergency vehicles head down Las Vegas Boulevard following an active shooter situation that left more than 50 dead and 400 injured on the Las Vegas Strip during the early hours of Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Cars left on Las Vegas Boulevard following an active shooter situation that left more than 50 dead and 400 injured on the Las Vegas Strip during the early hours of Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Festival grounds for Route 91 rise in the background as Las Vegas police investigate following an active shooter situation that left more than 50 dead and 400 injured on the Las Vegas Strip during the early hours of Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Clark County Coroner arrives as Las Vegas police investigate following an active shooter situation that left more than 50 dead and 400 injured on the Las Vegas Strip during the early hours of Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police investigate following an active shooter situation that left more than 50 dead and 400 injured on the Las Vegas Strip during the early hours of Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police investigate following an active shooter situation that left more than 50 dead and 400 injured on the Las Vegas Strip during the early hours of Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Tourists make their way back to their hotels following an active shooter situationthat left more than 50 dead and 400 injured on the Las Vegas Strip during the early hours of Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Festival grounds for Route 91 rise in the background as Las Vegas police investigate following an active shooter situation that left 50 dead and over 200 injured on the Las Vegas Strip during the early hours of Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Festival grounds for Route 91 rise in the background as Las Vegas police investigate following an active shooter situation that left more than 50 dead and 400 injured on the Las Vegas Strip during the early hours of Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A man takes in the scene following an active shooter situation that left more than 50 dead and 400 injured on the Las Vegas Strip during the early hours of Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A view looking down Las Vega Boulevard following an active shooter situation that left more than 50 dead and 400 injured on the Las Vegas Strip during the early hours of Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police gather following an active shooter situation that left more than 50 dead and 400 injured on the Las Vegas Strip during the early hours of Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Tourists make their way back to their hotels following an active shooter situation that left more than 50 dead and 400 injured on the Las Vegas Strip during the early hours of Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police and emergency vehicles on scene following an active shooter situation that left more than 50 dead and 400 injured on the Las Vegas Strip during the early hours of Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police gather following an active shooter situation that left more than 50 dead and 400 injured on the Las Vegas Strip during the early hours of Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A cowboy hat is left behind as people make their way out of Tropicana Las Vegas following an active shooter situation that left more than 50 dead and 400 injured on the Las Vegas Strip during the early hours of Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A police officer directs people at the Tropicana Las Vegas following an active shooter situation that left more than 50 dead and 400 injured on the Las Vegas Strip during the early hours of Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

People relax in a convention center area during lockdown at the Tropicana Las Vegas following an active shooter situation that left more than 50 dead and 400 injured on the Las Vegas Strip during the early hours of Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

People clap after being updated by a Las Vegas police officer during lockdown at the Tropicana Las Vegas following an active shooter situation that left more than 50 dead and 400 injured on the Las Vegas Strip during the early hours of Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

People evacuate to the Luxor from near the shooting site near Mandalay Bay on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal

Festival-goers attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival were evacuated to the Thomas and Mack Arena early Monday morning, Oct. 2, 2017, following a shooting situation on the Las Vegas Strip. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas police close access to Fremont Street Experience at Las Vegas Boulevard, North in downtown Las Vegas early Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, after a mass shooting on the Strip that left more than 50 dead and 400 injured Sunday night. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

View of the the Strip near Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police officers walk through the Luxor where people have been evacuated during a shooting on the Strip on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal

An ambulance with a patient inside rushes to the emergency room at the Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after a shooting occurred on The Strip in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. (Joel Angel Juarez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jajuarezphoto

Festival-goers attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival were evacuated by bus to Thomas and Mack Arena early Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, following a shooting situation on the Las Vegas Strip. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Festival-goers attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival were evacuated to the Thomas and Mack Arena early Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, following a shooting situation on the Las Vegas Strip. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Festival-goers attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival were evacuated by bus to Thomas and Mack Arena early Monday morning, Oct. 2, 2017, following a shooting situation on the Las Vegas Strip. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Festival-goers attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival were evacuated by bus to Thomas and Mack Arena early Monday morning, Oct. 2, 2017, following a shooting situation on the Las Vegas Strip. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Festival-goers attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival are patted down after being evacuated to the Thomas and Mack Arena early Monday morning, Oct. 2, 2017, following a shooting situation on the Las Vegas Strip. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

People line up to donate blood at 7135 W. Sahara Ave., early Monday morning. (Michael Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joseph Lombardo address the media outside Las Vegas Police Department Headquarters in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @Bridgetkbennett

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joseph Lombardo address the media outside Las Vegas Police Department Headquarters in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @Bridgetkbennett

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joseph Lombardo address the media outside Las Vegas Police Department Headquarters in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @Bridgetkbennett

People who have been evacuated from Mandalay Bay hotel-casino walk on Las Vegas Boulevard as Las Vegas police respond during an active shooter situation on the Strip on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

People walk through the Tropicana Las Vegas after being searched during an active shooter situation on the Las Vegas Stirp in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

People are searched by Las Vegas police at the Tropicana Las Vegas during an active shooter situation on the Las Vegas Stirp in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A man waits as the Tropicana Las Vegas goes on lockdown during an active shooter situation on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

People wait as the Tropicana Las Vegas goes on lockdown during an active shooter situation on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Medics treat the wounded as Las Vegas police respond during an active shooter situation on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Emergency workers in the Tropicana during an active shooter situation on the Las Vegas Stirp in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

People assist a wounded woman at the Tropicana during an active shooter situation on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

People assist a wounded woman at the Tropicana during an active shooter situation on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Here are photos from the scene of the shooting and the hospitals where victims were transferred.