Police investigate report of gunfire on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas police said officers have found shell casings, but no victims as the investigation continues.

The Fountains of Bellagio show at Bellagio in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating after reports of a shooting in front of the Bellagio late Sunday night.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Damon Young said officers were called to the 3000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South just after 11 p.m. in response to a reported shooting.

When they arrived, officers found shell casings but no victims, Young said.

Detectives are investigating, but the Strip is open to traffic, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

