Small trash fire draws response to Las Vegas Strip hotel

A small fire in a construction area at Palazzo was put out before firefighters arrived Wednesday, according to a Clark County Fire Department news release.

The call came in just after 6:45 p.m. for the hotel at 3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South, the release said. Four engines, one rescue and truck company and two battalion chiefs responded.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from a below grade area, approximately 40 feet down, according to the release. Sprinklers had activated and appeared to have extinguished the fire. Firefighters said it was contained to some trash that had accumulated.

No injuries or damages were reported. Crews were release just after 7 p.m. The fire remains under investigation.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.