Taxi strikes, critically injures woman just east of Las Vegas Strip

(Las Vegas Review-Journal File)

Las Vegas police are investigating after a taxi struck and critically injured a woman just east of the Strip late Monday.

The crash happened about 9:15 p.m. on Convention Center Drive between Channel 8 Drive and Debbie Reynolds Drive, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

As of 9:45 p.m., it was unclear whether speed or impairment were factors. It was also unclear whether the woman was in a marked crosswalk.

The woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, Meltzer said. The taxi driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

Just after the crash, Convention Center Drive was closed between Channel 8 Drive and Paradise Road as detectives continued to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

220 Convention Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89109