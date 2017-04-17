Woman injured after being hit by car near Las Vegas Strip

A woman was hospitalized Monday, April 17, 2017, after she was hit by a car near the intersection of Flamingo Road near Linq Lane. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A woman was hospitalized after she was hit by a car just east of the Strip Monday morning.

She was walking across East Flamingo Road near Linq Lane when a car heading west hit her about 2:45 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

Gordon said she was outside of a crosswalk before she was hit.

She was taken to a hospital and is expected to live.

The driver stayed at the scene and did not appear impaired, Gordon said.

There were temporary lane restrictions near the crash site, but the scene was cleared around 4 a.m.

