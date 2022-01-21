58°F
weather icon Light Rain
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Traffic

Man injured in bridge collapse out of hospital, back to work

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2022 - 11:25 am
 
A Las Vegas police officer and Las Vegas Paving Corp. employees survey the damage after a porti ...
A Las Vegas police officer and Las Vegas Paving Corp. employees survey the damage after a portion of a bridge on U.S. 95 over North Eastern Avenue collapsed on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A contracted construction worker injured Thursday during a planned demolition of a U.S. Highway 95 bridge at Eastern Avenue is out of the hospital and back to work.

The unnamed worker was back at work Friday after suffering minor injuries Thursday when a girder failed, causing a portion of the bridge that was already being demolished to unexpectedly collapse, according to Justin Hopkins, Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman.

“He’s not actually out here on the job site, but he was well enough to return to work today,” Hopkins said. “Injuries were minor, the hospitalization was really to get checked out and he is expected to make a full recovery. Everything is going to be good with him.”

The investigation into what exactly caused the girder to give out is still being carried out, but the Occupational Safety and Health Administration gave NDOT the green light to restart the work on the bridge that began Monday.

“Some of these girders are upwards of 50 or 60 years old, so as they were taking it down in the controlled fashion, unfortunately this girder happened to fail near the center,” Hopkins said. “This is only because of the demolition. The fact that there was so much of the support structure taken down. We don’t think there’s any way this would have failed if it were not for the demolition that was already underway.”

The bridge is being demolished as part of the $40 million U.S. 95 viaduct rehabilitation project. Eastern has been closed since Monday morning for the road project and despite the incident, is still on track to reopen Tuesday night as planned.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
1 person injured in planned demolition of US 95 bridge
1 person injured in planned demolition of US 95 bridge
2
Why Jim Harbaugh to Raiders may be more fact than fiction
Why Jim Harbaugh to Raiders may be more fact than fiction
3
COVID forces Adele to postpone entire Caesars run: ‘I’m gutted’
COVID forces Adele to postpone entire Caesars run: ‘I’m gutted’
4
Rolling in the dough: The wild numbers behind Adele’s postponed residency
Rolling in the dough: The wild numbers behind Adele’s postponed residency
5
Las Vegas builder buys shuttered golf course, plans 1,600 homes
Las Vegas builder buys shuttered golf course, plans 1,600 homes
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas police are investigating after a woman was killed in a crash at the intersection of L ...
Woman killed in crash in north valley
By / RJ

The crash occurred at 12:08 p.m. at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard North and North Walnut Road, near Cheyenne Avenue when a vehicle overturned for unknown reasons.