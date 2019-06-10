Week in Pictures: June 2-June 8

Take a look at some of the most eye-popping pictures from Las Vegas Review-Journal photographers in the past week, including visitors and valley residents battling 100-degree heat, a “bat blitz” event flies into Lincoln County, the Seven Magic Mountains repainting project near Jean and the Las Vegas Aces returned to action at Mandalay Bay. A […]
Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 9, 2019 - 9:42 pm
Take a look at some of the most eye-popping pictures from Las Vegas Review-Journal photographers in the past week, including visitors and valley residents battling 100-degree heat, a “bat blitz” event flies into Lincoln County, the Seven Magic Mountains repainting project near Jean and the Las Vegas Aces returned to action at Mandalay Bay.
A hot air balloon passes over the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, June, 5, 2019. The temperature is expected to reach 100 degrees on Wednesday for the first time this summer. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Clark County high school football players take a break from drills during a three-day camp at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 6, 2019. The Raiders collaborated with the Southern Nevada Football Coaches Association to host an Offensive and Defensive Lineman Camp. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Seth Davidson carries Raises Barreto up a hill during “National Get Outdoors Day” at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Beatriz Park of Henderson and her daughter Emilia, 2, cool off as they play in the Surf-A-Rama Wave Pool at Cowabunga Bay Water Park in Henderson on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A man, who declined to give his name, keeps cool on the Strip near Harmon Avenue in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 6, 2019, (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
A big brown bat is documented during a “bat blitz” event in the East Mormon mountain range on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Lincoln County, Nev. The event brought together bat experts from around the state to document the diversity and health of local bats. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Jose Cervantes with the Vergith Contracting Co. begins wrapping for color as Ivan Ibarra paints the final totem with white primer at the Seven Magic Mountains repainting project under the direction by the Nevada Museum of Art and Las Vegas Paving on Monday, June 3, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Margaret Gonzalez hugs her son Adam Gonzalez, 8, as her other son Joshua Gonzalez, 8, waits to head back home after shopping at La Bonita Market in North Las Vegas, Monday, June 3, 2019. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
World War II veteran and former prisoner of war Dean Whitaker, 94, of Las Vegas, left, celebrates after throwing the first pitch with the help of friend Jason Frederico before the start of a Las Vegas Aviators baseball game against Round Rock Express at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) fights for the ball with Connecticut Sun guard Jasmine Thomas (5) and others during the third quarter of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)