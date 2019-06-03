Week in Pictures: May 26-June 1

Take a look at some prolific pictures from Las Vegas Review-Journal photographers in the past week, including a preview of Celestia at The STRAT, Liverpool fans celebrate during a championship soccer watch party at McMullan’s Irish Pub, the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada donate cookies, World Series of Poker (WSOP) and “Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer. […]
June 2, 2019 - 10:42 pm
Liverpool fans, including Stacey Gualandi, center left, and Allison Gavin, of Cleveland, center, celebrate the opening goal in the Champions League final soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur during a watch party at McMullan’s Irish Pub in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 1, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, from left, Kendall Tiffany, 11, Juliette Hoffman, 9, Lily-Renee, 13, and Chloe, 17, load donated boxes of Girl Scout cookies with Deputy Chief Andrew Walsh, right, and Public Information Officer Aden Ocampo Gomez at Las Vegas police at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 29, 2019. The Girl Scouts donated 3,600 boxes of cookies to thank officers for their service. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Andy Bloch, left, former member of the MIT blackjack team, and “Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer peer into the crowd during a seminar at the International Conference on Gambling and Risk Taking on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Caesars Palace, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Sergey and Sasha Korolev perform a routine as Pasha Mikhaylov looks on during a preview of Celestia at The STRAT in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV head basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger, middle, gives a boost to Ryan Fraley, 4, during a youth clinic at the Nevada Youth Network on Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
London Adour on the red carpet for the grand opening of Christina Aguilera at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Friday, May 31, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
College of Southern Nevada High School student Sydney Hansen walks the procession with her yellow lab, Boswell, after receiving her diploma during CSN’s graduation ceremony at the Orleans Arena on Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Richie Smith of Edgewater, Md., is massaged by Heidi White with Professional Massage Inc., during the The Big 50, a poker tournament at the Rio on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Liyah Makarechian, 3, wanders with a flag at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Sunday, May 26, 2019. The Special Forces Association hosted a memorial service honoring those who have died in the military. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Cecelia Rivera lays flowers at the grave of her father Norman Mitchell on Memorial Day before a ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. He was in the Navy in WWII. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images