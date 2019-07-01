Week in Pictures: June 23-June 29

Take a look at some of the best pictures from Las Vegas Review-Journal photographers in the past week, including the preparation for The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, a graduation ceremony for inmates in the CSN prison education program, a Make- A-Wish Foundation event, a Paul McCartney concert on the Strip and the Encore Boston Harbor […]
Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2019 - 11:07 pm
Abigail Rose Ariason, of Angleton Texas, makes a wish prior to cutting her 7th birthday cake at the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command Friday, June 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. Arias has been battling terminal Wilms tumor cancer for the past two years. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Jazmun McCoy, right, dances with members of the West Las Vegas Arts Center Performance Ensemble as they practice a scene from “The Wiz” during preparation for The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade on Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Gov. Steve Sisolak, left, talks with inmate and commencement speaker Autumn Murry during a graduation ceremony for inmates in the College of Southern Nevada prison education program at Florence McClure Women’s Correctional Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Participants earned 6 college credits and around 100 hours of pre-apprenticeship training. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Christia Dozier, 9, who has sickle cell, puts on a leis before walking on the Make- A-Wish Foundation Southern Nevada cruise at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson, Sunday, June 23, 2019, with her mother Venessa Dozier, background, and her cousin, Andreas Moore, 11, left. The foundation revealed Sunday that three girls from Las Vegas including Dozier would have their Hawaiian vacation wishes granted as part of the nonprofit’s Summer of Wishes campaign.
(Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kindergarten students Mackenzie Blockson, left, and Sorayah Battle prepare to take a test in the library during summer camp at 100 Academy of Excellence in North Las Vegas Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Paul McCartney performs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, June 28, 2019. McCartney is slated to return to T-Mobile Saturday night. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shannon O’Keefe readies for another practice throw before her semifinals match during the U.S. Women’s Open, the second major championship of the 2019 Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) Tour season at Texas Station on Sunday, June 23, 2019, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Jamie Vincek, left, and her twin sister Brandie Vincek face off with oversized gloves in the boxing ring at the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame inside the HeadzUP interactive entertainment center at the Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Employees cheer as some of the first guests enter the Encore Boston Harbor resort during the opening of the resort in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
This Sunday, June 23, 2019, photo shows Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. A casino juggernaut was formed Monday, June 24 when Eldorado Resorts announced it is buying Caesars in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $17.3 billion. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal )