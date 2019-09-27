Woman suspected of DUI when car strikes Metro unit in east Las Vegas
A woman suspected of driving under the influence suffered minor injuries when her car struck a Metropolitan Police Department vehicle in the east valley early Friday.
A woman suspected of driving under the influence suffered minor injuries when her car struck a Metropolitan Police Department vehicle in the east valley early Friday.
The police officer was not injured. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The incident occurred about 2:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Eastern Avenue just north of Viking Road, according to Metro Lt. Ken Nogle.
As of 4:15 a.m., officers were investigating. No roads were blocked.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.