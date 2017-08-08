1 killed, 5 injured in boat collision on Lake Havasu

One person died and five others were injured in a two-boat collision on the California side of Lake Havasu on Sunday.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s office boating deputies responded at 9:30 p.m. to the collision between Havasu Landing and Windsor Beach State Park.

The sheriff’s office said six people were aboard a 25-foot Carrera deck boat that had just departed the Havasu Landing Marina and was heading east when it was struck by a northbound 28-foot Eliminator with four people aboard.

The Eliminator sank shortly after the collision and people from both boats either climbed onto or were pulled aboard the deck boat, according to a news release.

The deck boat proceeded to Windsor Beach, where four injured people were transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center and another was flown to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas. The operator of the Eliminator was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the deceased was withheld pending notification of kin. The news release indicated that the accident remains under investigation and alcohol is a suspected factor.