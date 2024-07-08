94 acres burning near Mt. Baldy ski resort; evacuation in effect
A fire in California is burning 94 acres in the National Forest, northwest of Lytle Creek, according to San Bernardino County Fire.
SBCF said it is assisting the San Bernardino National Forest service in battling the Vista Fire, posting to X around 2 p.m. Sunday. By approximately 4 p.m., an evacuation order was imposed on “all trails in the Mt Baldy area above the resort parking lot are closed. Mt Baldy ski resort, Lift #1 is open for hikers to assist in evacuation.”
San Bernardino Fire also said portions of the PCT are closed from the Lytle Creek area to Mt. Baldy, as well as trails below.
As of early evening Sunday, the fire department said over 250 personnel are working on the fire.
The fire’s cause is under investigation.
