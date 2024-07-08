112°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
News

94 acres burning near Mt. Baldy ski resort; evacuation in effect

Vista Fire burning near Mt. Baldy on Sunday July 7, 2024. (San Bernardino County Fire)
Vista Fire burning near Mt. Baldy on Sunday July 7, 2024. (San Bernardino County Fire)
Map of Vista Fire on Sunday July 7, 2024. (San Bernardino County Fire)
Map of Vista Fire on Sunday July 7, 2024. (San Bernardino County Fire)
Map of Vista Fire on Sunday July 7, 2024. (San Bernardino County Fire)
Map of Vista Fire on Sunday July 7, 2024. (San Bernardino County Fire)
More Stories
Demonstrators march with Israeli flags during a protest marking nine months since the start of ...
Israeli protesters clog highways, call for truce
Firefighters check a burned area at Biriya Forest, from previous shelling attacks from Lebanon, ...
Fires breaking out on the Lebanon-Israel border
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the ...
Hamas clears the way for a possible cease-fire after dropping key demand, officials say
An election worker prepares mail-in ballots at the Clark County Election Department on Nov. 8, ...
Republicans want to change Nevada’s election laws. But first, they must embrace them.
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2024 - 6:35 pm
 

A fire in California is burning 94 acres in the National Forest, northwest of Lytle Creek, according to San Bernardino County Fire.

SBCF said it is assisting the San Bernardino National Forest service in battling the Vista Fire, posting to X around 2 p.m. Sunday. By approximately 4 p.m., an evacuation order was imposed on “all trails in the Mt Baldy area above the resort parking lot are closed. Mt Baldy ski resort, Lift #1 is open for hikers to assist in evacuation.”

San Bernardino Fire also said portions of the PCT are closed from the Lytle Creek area to Mt. Baldy, as well as trails below.

As of early evening Sunday, the fire department said over 250 personnel are working on the fire.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow @arletteyousif on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Demonstrators march with Israeli flags during a protest marking nine months since the start of ...
Israeli protesters clog highways, call for truce
By Melanie Lidman and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Israeli protesters blocked highways across the country Sunday, calling on Prime Minister Netanyahu to step down, pushing for a cease-fire to bring back hostages.

Firefighters check a burned area at Biriya Forest, from previous shelling attacks from Lebanon, ...
Fires breaking out on the Lebanon-Israel border
By Abby Sewell and Melanie Lidman The Associated Press

Daily exchanges of strikes between Hezbollah terrorists and Israeli forces have sparked fires that are tearing through forests and farmland along the frontline.

 
Biden nixes idea of outside evaluation
By Colleen Long and Seung Min Kim The Associated Press

“Look, I have a cognitive test every single day,” Biden, 81, told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, referring to the tasks he faces daily in a rigorous job.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Sunset Park on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Las ...
Trump lawyers seek to halt classified documents case
By Eric Tucker Associated Press

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump cited a Supreme Court ruling that said former presidents have broad immunity from prosecution.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Man shot by officers while attempting to stab woman in northeast valley, police say
recommend 2
Mountain Fest at Lee Canyon — PHOTOS
recommend 3
Blinken to push cease-fire plan in eighth urgent Mideast trip since Gaza war erupted
recommend 4
Aid flowing after repaired U.S.-built pier in Gaza reconnected
recommend 5
‘Not your recreational shoplifting’: Feds putting more heat on organized retail theft
recommend 6
Trump discusses campaign strategy, policies in exclusive RJ interview