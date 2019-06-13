Bicyclist critical after being hit by car in east Las Vegas

Officers were called about 3:40 p.m. to the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Rochelle Avenue, just south of Flamingo Road, after a report that a woman on a bicycle was struck by a car, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Romane said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A bicyclist is in extremely critical condition after she was struck by a car Wednesday afternoon in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

The woman was struck by a black Mercedes SUV, Romane said. The driver remained on the scene after the crash.

She was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in extremely critical condition, Romane said.

The intersection remained closed in all directions Wednesday evening. Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

