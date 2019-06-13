105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
News

Bicyclist critical after being hit by car in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2019 - 5:55 pm
 

A bicyclist is in extremely critical condition after she was struck by a car Wednesday afternoon in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 3:40 p.m. to the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Rochelle Avenue, just south of Flamingo Road, after a report that a woman on a bicycle was struck by a car, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Romane said.

The woman was struck by a black Mercedes SUV, Romane said. The driver remained on the scene after the crash.

She was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in extremely critical condition, Romane said.

The intersection remained closed in all directions Wednesday evening. Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signs a bill Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in her office in Augus ...
Maine becomes 8th state to legalize assisted suicide
By Marina Villeneuve The Associated Press

Oregon was the first state to legalize such assistance, in 1997, and it took over a decade for the next state, Washington, to follow suit.

Then-White House Communications Director Hope Hicks arrives to meet behind closed doors with th ...
Ex-White House aide Hicks to appear before Judiciary panel
By Mary Clare Jalonick, Eric Tucker and Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks has agreed to a closed-door interview with the House Judiciary Committee, the panel announced Wednesday.

Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, arrives to meet privately with members of ...
Trump Jr. meets with Senate intelligence panel for 3 hours
By Mary Clare Jalonick and Padmananda Rama The Associated Press

He appeared in response to a subpoena from the panel’s Republican chairman as part of the committee’s investigation into Russian interference.