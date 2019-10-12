62°F
Bicyclist struck by car, killed in southwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2019 - 6:18 pm
 
Updated October 11, 2019 - 6:19 pm

A bicyclist died after being struck by a car Friday afternoon in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Officers were called about 4:50 p.m. to Hacienda Avenue and Rapunzel Court, near Buffalo Drive, after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Clark said. The bicyclist died at the scene.

The driver passed field sobriety tests, and impairment was not suspected in the crash, Clark said.

Hacienda between Durango Drive and Buffalo was shut down Friday evening and will remain closed for a few hours, Clark said about 6 p.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

