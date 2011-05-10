Biden schmoozes with Heller family

Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., in the Old Senate Chambers on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, May 9, 2011, after a mock swearing in ceremony for Heller. Heller's wife Lynne Heller is at center. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — Vice President Joe Biden was in full charm mode as he met with new Sen. Dean Heller and his family on Monday.

Minutes after conducting the Nevada Republican’s formal swearing-in on the Senate floor, where family members were barred and cameras were not allowed, Biden convened the customary re-enactment in the historic Old Senate Chamber down the hall.

There, with cameras snapping and reporters eavesdropping, Biden showed how he earned a reputation as a schmoozer of the first order.

Entering the room, the vice president began shaking hands. After being introduced to Heller’s oldest daughter and her husband, Hilary and Edward Ableser, he looked at the husband and declared, "You married up!"

"To say the least," Ableser replied.

After meeting Heller’s sons, Harris and Drew, and younger daughter, Emmy, Biden exclaimed, "This is a good-looking family." Then he looked over at Heller’s wife, Lynne. "And now I know why!"

When it was pointed out that Hilary Ableser was pregnant and due in October, Biden pulled her to stand beside him and engaged the Hellers in a discussion about the relative merits of daughters and sons.

"The thing is, with sons, no matter what age they are, you always know where they stood," Biden said. "With daughters …

"First of all God made a mistake," Biden said, then stopped to tell reporters he was joking. But, he went on, "what should have happened is God should have spared fathers and had our daughters born beautiful but when they turn 12 or 13, turn them ugly and so they are not beautiful again until 21."

Biden invited the Hellers to visit him and his wife, Jill, at the vice president’s official residence, a mansion in a leafy neighborhood uptown.

"I always voted for public housing, but I never knew it was going to be this good," Biden quipped.

