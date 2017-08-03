Body found in Grand Canyon believed to be missing Texas woman

Grand Canyon National Park officials say a body has been found by searchers and that it is believed to be a missing Texas woman.

Hikers stop to look at the views near the Grand Canyon National Park’s South Kaibab trail on March 16, 2015. Many hikers choose to take the South Kaibab trail to the bottom of the canyon and then stay overnight at either Bright Angel Campground or Phantom Ranch before hiking back out. A body has found Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, by searchers near Phantom Ranch lodge is believed to be a missing Texas woman. (Anna Johnson/AP)

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park officials say a body has been found by searchers and that it is believed to be a missing Texas woman.

Park officials say searchers late Wednesday found the body near a bridge and about three-quarters of a mile from the Phantom Ranch lodge at the bottom of the canyon.

Sarah Beadle, 38, of Fort Worth, Texas, was reported missing Tuesday.

A statement released Thursday by park officials says the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating and that no additional information is available.

Park officials said that Beadle had been hiking the South Kaibab Trail.

She was described as an experienced hiker who had hiked the Grand Canyon previously.