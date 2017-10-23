2 plead guilty to misdemeanor in Bunkerville standoff case

Two defendants in the Bunkerville standoff case took plea deals Monday and likely will avoid further jail time.

Eric Parker leaves the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse after his court hearing on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Scott Drexler talks to the media outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Andrea Parker kisses her husband Eric Parker after he and three other defendants in the Bunkerville standoff case were released at the Henderson Detention Center on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Scott Drexler, center left, is embraced by Margaret Houston, sister of Cliven Bundy, after he and three other defendants in the Bunkerville standoff case were released at the Henderson Detention Center on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Two defendants in the Bunkerville standoff case took plea deals Monday and likely will avoid further jail time.

Eric Parker and Scott Drexler each pleaded guilty to a single count of obstruction of a court order, a misdemeanor charge, for their roles in the 2014 standoff that began over a dispute about federal grazing fees.

Both had been facing several felonies that carried sentences of several years in prison, including assaulting a federal officer and threatening a federal officer.

As part of the agreement, both will avoid any further jail time but would still face between one and five years’ probation.

Sentencing for both men was scheduled for Feb. 2.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.