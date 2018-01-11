Cliven Bundy seeks Sheriff Lombardo’s support in feud with feds

Gold Butte rancher Cliven Bundy stood outside the Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday and called on Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo to protect him in his ongoing dispute with the federal government.

Rancher Cliven Bundy addresses supporters and journalists at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Rancher Cliven Bundy speaks with supporter Annette Walker-Goggins after addressing supporters and journalists at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Rancher Cliven Bundy speaks at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Ryan Bundy, right, son of rancher Cliven Bundy, listens to his father speak at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Rancher Cliven Bundy addresses supporters and journalists at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Rancher Cliven Bundy, center, address supporters and journalists at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Rancher Cliven Bundy, standing next to his wife Carol, address supporters and journalists at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Rancher Cliven Bundy holds his copy of the U.S. Constitution after speaking at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Rancher Cliven Bundy addresses supporters and journalists at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Rancher Cliven Bundy holds his copy of the U.S. Constitution after speaking at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Rancher Cliven Bundy talks with supporter Shawna Cox at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Ryan Bundy and his son Oak, 10, at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Ryan Bundy, son of rancher Cliven Bundy, listens to his father speak at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Gold Butte rancher Cliven Bundy stood outside the Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday and called on Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo to protect him in his ongoing dispute with the federal government.

“Are you going to represent we the people?” Bundy said, directing his question to Lombardo during a news conference. “Or are you going to represent a federal bureaucracy, one that brought around 200 armed guns and stuck them down our throats four years ago?”

Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro dismissed felony charges against Bundy, two of his sons and an independent militia leader. The ruling ended a trial over the April 2014 armed standoff in Bunkerville, which occurred after federal agents tried to execute a court order to round up Bundy’s cattle.

About 50 people — including members of Bundy’s family, supporters and journalists — attended Wednesday’s gathering. Bundy told the crowd that Lombardo had turned down requests for a meeting after the federal case was thrown out.

Metro later released the following statement: “The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Sheriff Joe Lombardo respect the federal court’s decision in the Cliven Bundy case. Mr. Bundy has his own beliefs and has the right to express his opinion. The LVMPD will continue to follow the law and has no further comment on this case.”

The #LVMPD and @Sheriff_LVMPD respect the federal court’s decision in the Cliven Bundy case. Mr. Bundy has his own beliefs and has the right to express his opinion. The LVMPD will continue to follow the law and has no further comment on this case. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 10, 2018

Bundy suggested that Lombardo has “more power than the president of the United States here in Clark County.”

“We ask and hope that he takes that position serious,” Bundy added. “And if he don’t, I guess we will replace him, one way or the other.”

Bundy, who was released from custody Monday, said he was still considering his options about how to proceed after the dismissal. He pointed out that the court order remains in effect and that elected officials in office at the time of the standoff remain in their jobs. The cattle, he later said, are still being grazed on the vast acreage around his ranch.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.