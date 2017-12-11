Las Vegas judge hints at mistrial in Bunkerville standoff case

A federal judge in Las Vegas raised the prospect of a mistrial Monday for four main defendants, including Cliven Bundy, in the Bunkerville standoff case.

Rancher Cliven Bundy is shown at an event near his ranch in Bunkerville, April 11, 2015. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A federal judge in Las Vegas raised the prospect of a mistrial Monday for four main defendants, including Cliven Bundy, in the Bunkerville standoff case.

The indication from U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro came three weeks into testimony about the 2014 armed conflict, and after the judge read through a long list of documents, witness names and other information that she said government prosecutors did not provide to defendants in a timely fashion.

That failure to disclose details that could benefit Bundy, sons Ammon and Ryan, and independent Montana militiaman Ryan Payne was “sufficient to undermine the confidence in the outcome of the trial.”

Before making a decision, however, the judge dismissed jurors, who had returned for testimony after a weeklong break, and indicated they would not be called back to court until at least Wednesday.

After releasing the jury, Navarro closed her courtroom to the public for a hearing with the defendants, their lawyers and prosecutors.

Earlier this month, the judge ordered Cliven Bundy, Ammon Bundy and Payne released from federal detention, but Cliven Bundy rejected the conditions of house arrest and remains in custody without bail.

Ryan Bundy, who is representing himself at trial, was released from custody a month ago. Last week, four more defendants, including two of Cliven Bundy’s other sons, David and Melvin, were released while they await trial.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.