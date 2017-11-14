Trial begins in Las Vegas for Cliven Bundy, sons

Opening statements started Tuesday in the trial of Southern Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, two of his sons and an independent militia organizer who prosecutors say lured crowds to an armed standoff with Bureau of Land Management agents.

Rancher Cliven Bundy is shown at an event near his ranch in Bunkerville on April 11, 2015. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ryan Bundy, son of Cliven Bundy, speaks during a rally near Bunkerville, Monday, April 7, 2014, 2014. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ammon Bundy speaks with reporters after meeting with Harney County Sheriff Dave Ward at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge headquarters near Burns, Ore., on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Opening statements started Tuesday in the trial of Southern Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, two of his sons and an independent militia organizer who prosecutors say lured crowds to an armed standoff with Bureau of Land Management agents.

“They threatened, they intimidated and they interfered,” Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre told jurors during a roughly two-hour outline of the case. “They threatened them to the point that they thought they would lose their lives and those with them would lose their lives.”

Defense attorneys, along with Ryan Bundy, who represents himself, are expected to give statements later Tuesday afternoon.

Cliven Bundy and another son, Ammon Bundy, who are being held without bail, arrived in court wearing red jail jumpsuits. Ryan Payne, the militia man, also is being held in federal custody, and wore a blue shirt with a gray American flag tie. Ryan Bundy, who was released Monday to a halfway house for the trial, wore a black suit and white shirt.

Before the statements began, Micah McGuire, a member of Cliven Bundy’s security detail during the April 2014 standoff in Bunkerville, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge.

Each of the defendants on trial faces the potential of decades behind bars if convicted of conspiracy and other charges.

