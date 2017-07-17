Lawyers give opening statements in Bunkerville standoff retrial

Prosecutors and defense attorneys gave opening statements Monday in the retrial against four Bunkerville standoff defendants.

Troy, who declined to give his last name, protests in support of defendants in the Bunkerville standoff case outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Monday, July 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cindy Braveheart and her husband Darryl, right, protest in support of defendants in the Bunkerville standoff case outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Monday, July 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cindy Braveheart, front, her husband Darryl, right, Troy, second left, and Ty Young, center, protest in support of defendants in the Bunkerville standoff case outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Monday, July 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Prosecutors and defense attorneys gave opening statements Monday in the retrial against four Bunkerville standoff defendants, and presented a new batch of jurors with a question that has been hanging over the federal courthouse all year.

Was the 2014 armed standoff in Bunkerville a coordinated assault or a mass protest?

That depends on who was addressing the jury Monday in front of the packed federal courtroom where Eric Parker, Steven Stewart, Scott Drexler and Ricky Lovelien are being retried. A mistrial was declared in April after the first jury deadlocked on all counts against those four men.

“These four defendants … got on a bridge, armed with semi-automatic rifles, and threatened to shoot law enforcement officers who stood below them in a wash,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre, who gave the government’s opening statement.

Myhre said the four men traveled to Bunkerville and joined in rancher Cliven Bundy’s conspiracy to stop the federal government from rounding up roughly 1,000 cows from public land. The cattle impoundment operation followed a decadeslong dispute between Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management over grazing rights. Both sides on Monday characterized the grazing dispute as peripheral to this trial.

“This case is about standing up for what you believe in. Nothing more, nothing less,” countered defense attorney Richard Tanasi, who represents Stewart. “A group of individuals protesting the U.S. government.”

The defense openings represented a condensed version of the statements they gave in February at the onset of the first trial.

A recent ruling by U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro prohibits defense lawyers from referencing First and Second Amendment rights to freely assemble and to bear arms — arguments that represented the core of their defense in the earlier trial. They also are prohibited from mentioning allegations of misconduct or excessive force by law enforcement.

“Ask yourself whether this case consists of anything else but using threat or force to get your way,” Myhre told the jurors. “This is a case about people becoming the law using the working end of a rifle barrel.”

Myhre gave a lengthy opening statement, flashing photos captured of each defendant during the standoff. The defendants are charged as the “gunmen,” accused of supplying the force behind Bundy’s armed stand against the federal government. During the standoff, each man was photographed holding a gun on a highway bridge overlooking the Toquop Wash — a sandy ditch that served as the headquarters for the cattle impoundment operation.

Parker and Drexler both were photographed in the prone position, pointing their gun through a crack in the jersey barrier. During the government’s opening, Myhre hinted that he could call new law enforcement witnesses to testify that they saw the men pointing the weapons. In the first trial, defense attorneys argued to the jury that the government did not prove assault because it could not prove that any of the law enforcement officers stationed in the wash saw Drexler and Parker pointing weapons.

“Not a shot was fired, not a bottle was thrown, not a rock was thrown,” said defense attorney Shawn Perez, who represents Lovelien. “Nobody was injured, and everyone went home.”

The men are charged with conspiracy, extortion, threats, assault, obstruction of justice, and weapons counts.

