Retrial in Bunkerville standoff case opens with jury selection

By Jenny Wilson Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2017 - 5:02 pm
 

The retrial against four defendants in the Bunkerville standoff case opened Monday with jury selection, after a federal judge dealt a blow to defense lawyers with an early-morning ruling that obliterates the strategy they used in the first trial.

Eric Parker, Steven Stewart, Scott Drexler and Ricky Lovelien are on trial for conspiracy, assault, threats and related counts for their role in the April 2014 standoff between gun rights activists and federal agents, who came to Bunkerville to seize rancher Cliven Bundy’s cows from public lands.

The four men — part of the first of three groups of defendants — are charged as the “gunmen,” accused of supplying the force behind Bundy’s conspiracy to intimidate federal agents into deserting their cattle impoundment operation.

In April, a jury deadlocked on all counts against Parker, Stewart, Drexler and Lovelien — unable, apparently, to agree on which version of events to believe.

The government characterizes the defendants as violent zealots whose blatant disregard for the rule of law put hundreds of lives in danger. Defense attorneys describe their clients as passionate but peaceful protesters who exercised their constitutional rights when they demonstrated against an excessively forceful federal law enforcement presence.

That defense argument was invalidated Monday with a ruling from U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro that prohibits defense attorneys from introducing evidence about the men’s states of mind when they packed up their guns and drove to Bunkerville in April 2014. The standoff followed days of clashes between protesters and Bureau of Land Management agents, and the protests ballooned after Bundy’s family put out calls on social media that implored more people to come to the ranch.

The order, dated Sunday and filed with the court Monday, amounts to a blanket ban on evidence that comprised the defense strategy in the first trial.

It prohibits defense attorneys from arguing that their clients were exercising their First and Second Amendment rights to freely assemble and to bear arms. The order also prohibits them from bringing in people to testify about law enforcement actions in the days leading up to the standoff, when federal police used stun guns and police dogs to control angry protesters.

Defense attorneys argued that they should be allowed to bring in that sort of evidence to prove their clients’ “non-criminal state of mind.” But Navarro wrote in her ruling that if “evidence is not relevant to any of the elements of a charge or a cognizable defense to that charge, the evidence is not admissible.”

The alleged gunmen are no longer allowed to argue, as they did in the first trial, that they brought their weapons for “self-defense” against an excessively forceful police presence.

In response to the constitutional rights arguments, Navarro wrote, “The law does not recognize these Amendments as legal defenses to the crimes charged.”

Defense attorneys Jess Marchese, Rich Tanasi and Todd Leventhal — who represent Parker, Stewart and Drexler — came to court Monday wearing matching ties emblazoned with passages from the U.S. Constitution. On each tie, the phrase, “We the People” was highlighted in large, bold font.

Jury selection is expected to last several days.

Contact Jenny Wilson at jenwilson@reviewjournal.com or 702-384-8710. Follow @jennydwilson on Twitter.

 

