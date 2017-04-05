Trial for Bundy supporters postponed after juror catches flu

Rancher Cliven Bundy with a bouquet of desert foliage, the type his cattle graze on, during a news conference near his Bunkerville ranch in April 2015. (David Becker/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

A juror in the federal trial against six of Cliven Bundy’s supporters has the flu.

The juror’s illness led U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro to cancel testimony Tuesday in the conspiracy trial against the six men charged for their role in the 2014 armed protests in Bunkerville.

Federal prosecutors rested their case Monday against the six men, whom they have described as the least culpable of the 17 people facing trial on charges related to the April 12, 2014, standoff between protesters and law enforcement officers. Defense attorneys were scheduled to start calling witnesses Tuesday.

Defense witnesses now are expected to start testifying Wednesday. If the juror’s health does not improve, she could be dismissed from the case. The jury includes several alternates. One juror previously was dismissed from the case for falling asleep too much during testimony.

The defense case is anticipated to be brief after Navarro issued a ruling Monday that forced defense attorneys to trim down their witness list. At least one defendant, Idaho resident Eric Parker, has said he intends to take the witness stand in his own defense.

The second trial in the Bunkerville standoff case is scheduled to begin 30 days after the conclusion of the first trial. Cliven Bundy and some of his sons are in the next batch of defendants.

