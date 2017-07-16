California teenager’s body recovered from Lake Mohave

The body of a teenager from Southern California was recovered from Lake Mohave early Saturday afternoon, the National Park Service said.

Divers engage in body search and recovery at Lake Mohave Saturday, July 15, 2017. (Dave Hawkins)

Lake Mead National Recreation Area spokeswoman Christie Vanover said the incident at Cabinsite Cove was reported about 12:22 p.m.

“Witnesses said the teen swam out to help another person in his party who became separated from a tube they were floating on,” Vanover said in a statement. “The victim, who was not wearing a life jacket, went underwater.”

Bullhead City Fire Department spokeswoman Lori Viles said divers from the department later recovered the body from about 45 feet below the lake surface.

The victim’s name was initially withheld; the Mohave County medical examiner will determine the cause of death.