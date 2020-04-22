82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
COVID19

Coronavirus in Nevada

Tracking the spread through data

Since early March, thousands have been infected with COVID-19

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 22, 2020 - 11:58 am
 

Nevada’s first reported case was announced on March 5.

On multiple days in April, state health officials announced more than 200 new cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.

COVID-19 has killed more than 160 people in Nevada.

Most of those who died have been age 65 or older, but a handful of young adults have succumbed to the disease as well.

In Clark County, COVID-19 has killed black and Asian residents at a disproportionately high rate compared to their white and Hispanic counterparts.

The state’s first day of double-digit fatalities occurred in early April.

Most of Nevada’s 16 counties have reported confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Clark County, home to Las Vegas and two-thirds of the state’s population, has reported the vast majority of cases and deaths. Washoe County reported it had reached 500 cases as of April 13.

The state capital, Carson City, and more rural counties have reported only a handful of cases and deaths. Nye County saw a spike in cases in mid-April, more than doubling its reported total in a week’s time.

In the Las Vegas Valley, the virus has its strongest foothold in central Las Vegas and pockets spread around the valley.

The valley’s most populous ZIP codes have seen the highest number of cases.

Close to one-third of confirmed cases in Clark County have resulted in hospitalization.

More than 300 of those patients have been admitted into intensive care.

More than 140 have died.

But social distancing measures appear to be slowing the spread of the virus.

While there are more cases daily, plotting the data on a logarithmic scale chart shows the case growth appears to be slowing.

Deaths are also slowing.

Research, graphics credit: Wes Rand, Michael Scott Davidson, Severiano del Castillo Galvan

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Wednesday, April 15, 2020, photo made available by U.S. Navy, Iranian Revolutionary Gua ...
Trump tweets order to Navy to destroy harassing Iranian gunboats
By Darlene Superville,Jon Gambrell and Robert Burns The Associated Press

The president did not cite a specific Iranian provocation in his tweet or provide details. Senior Pentagon officials gave no indication that Trump had directed a fundamental change in military policy on Iran.

In an image provided by U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service, the website for HealthCar ...
Virus likely to further endanger health of Social Security, Medicare funds
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar and Martin Crutsinger The Associated Press

The financial conditions of the government’s two biggest benefits programs remain shaky, with Medicare projected to become insolvent in six years and Social Security on track to no longer be able to pay full benefits starting in 2035.

In this Wednesday, April 15, 2020, photo, a woman picks an embroidery mask at a fashion studio ...
Germany to begin first trial of coronavirus vaccine
The Associated Press

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

 
Trump’s ‘temporary’ ban bars new green cards, not worker visas
By Jill Colvin, Elliot Spagat and Ben Fox The Associated Press

Trump said he would be placing a 60-day pause on the issuance of green cards in an effort to limit competition for jobs in a U.S. economy wrecked by the coronavirus.

Four F-35A fighter jets fly over the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., Friday, Apri ...
Thunderbirds put on show in Colorado skies
RJ

What’s good for Southern Nevada also plays in Colorado, especially when the Air Force’s Thunderbirds honor America’s latest frontline heroes.

In this Friday, April 17, 2020, photo, medical staff test a supermarket employee who volunteere ...
New Zealand could pull off bold goal of eliminating coronavirus
By Nick Perry The Associated Press

While most countries are working on ways to contain the coronavirus, New Zealand has set itself a much more ambitious goal: eliminating it altogether. And experts believe the country could pull it off.

Read More