Nevada’s first reported case was announced on March 5.

On multiple days in April, state health officials announced more than 200 new cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.

COVID-19 has killed more than 160 people in Nevada.

Most of those who died have been age 65 or older, but a handful of young adults have succumbed to the disease as well.

In Clark County, COVID-19 has killed black and Asian residents at a disproportionately high rate compared to their white and Hispanic counterparts.

The state’s first day of double-digit fatalities occurred in early April.

Most of Nevada’s 16 counties have reported confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Clark County, home to Las Vegas and two-thirds of the state’s population, has reported the vast majority of cases and deaths. Washoe County reported it had reached 500 cases as of April 13.

The state capital, Carson City, and more rural counties have reported only a handful of cases and deaths. Nye County saw a spike in cases in mid-April, more than doubling its reported total in a week’s time.

In the Las Vegas Valley, the virus has its strongest foothold in central Las Vegas and pockets spread around the valley.

The valley’s most populous ZIP codes have seen the highest number of cases.

Close to one-third of confirmed cases in Clark County have resulted in hospitalization.

More than 300 of those patients have been admitted into intensive care.

More than 140 have died.

But social distancing measures appear to be slowing the spread of the virus.

While there are more cases daily, plotting the data on a logarithmic scale chart shows the case growth appears to be slowing.

Deaths are also slowing.

