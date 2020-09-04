DMV extension deadline looms for motorists with expired documents

If you’re amon Nevadans whose driver’s license or vehicle registration expired during the COVID-19 pandemic, the extension to take care of your issue is nearly up.

People wait in line at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles at 8250 West Flamingo Road, which opened for the first day since coronavirus shutdowns on Monday, June 15, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

If you’re one of the thousands of Nevadans whose driver’s license or vehicle registration expired during the COVID-19 pandemic, the extension to take care of your issue is nearly up, with no planned continuance.

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles issued an extension to those with expiring documents dated between March 12 and July 15 until Sept. 13 to bring them up to date. But with the severe backlog of appointment-only visits, a staggering number of vehicle registrations and driver’s licenses remain expired.

The DMV website, dmvnv.com, shows the earliest and only appointment date available as of Thursday as Dec. 2 at the Las Vegas Valley DMV offices. The department ended its Saturday walk-in service last month. The DMV said its 90-day extension letter on its website had been viewed 102,363 times.

There are 217,218 vehicle registrations with an expiration date of March 16-Aug. 27 that remained expired as of Aug. 27, according to Kevin Malone, DMV spokesman. Some of those won’t be renewed as some of those vehicles belong to owners who either sold, parked or moved out of state.

Malone said a further extension for those with registration issues is not necessary and reminded motorists that vehicles must have a movement permit or a current registration to be driven on public streets.

“Motorists with renewals should renew online and on time,” Malone said. “Kiosks are also available.”

Self-service kiosk location information can be found via the DMV website.

Those who have a new registration that can’t be done online or who are required to make an office visit to renew theirs can make an appointment online through the DMV website.

Those with a vehicle obtained through a private party sale should present proof of ownership at a DMV office for a permit, Malone said.

More appointments for registrations will become available after the online license/ID renewal system goes live.

Those who need to obtain a moving permit can them on the DMV website for several purposes, including permits that let drivers to get emissions tests to those that allow motorists to travel out of state.

On top of having liability insurance, the vehicle must have a Nevada registration that is active or expired less than 18 months prior.

Moving permits are only issued to the registered owner of a vehicle who have a MyDMV account with the vehicle listed on that account.

Motorists can receive moving permits for a maximum of 180 days, extended from the normal 60 day maximum because of the pandemic. Those with suspended registrations, bad debt or a “cash-only” flag at the DMV won’t be issued moving permits.

Motorists who canceled their registration or surrendered their license plates will have to make an in-person visit to obtain a moving permit.

Driver’s licenses

A total of 83,080 driver’s licenses — commercial and noncommercial — and ID cards with expiration dates of March 14 through Aug. 24 remained expired as of Aug. 24, Malone said.

“We realize this will leave some motorists with expired licenses for a short period,” Malone said. “We have notified law enforcement of this issue.”

The DMV asked state law enforcement officials to show leniency to drivers with expired documents who show proof they have an appointment set up with the DMV.

Those needing to renew their driver’s license will be able to do so via the internet, with that service planned to launch in October, if everything goes smoothly, Malone said.

