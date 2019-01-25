3 North Las Vegas schools placed on security lockdowns

Details on what caused the measures at Herron Elementary School and Von Tobel and Jeffers middle schools and when they were put in place were not immediately available.

Three North Las Vegas schools were placed on lockdown Friday morning, according to the Clark County School District. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three North Las Vegas schools were placed on lockdown Friday morning, according to the Clark County School District. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three North Las Vegas schools were placed on lockdown Friday morning, according to the Clark County School District.

A school district spokesman said Herron Elementary School and Von Tobel and Jeffers middle schools were on lockdown as of noon. Details regarding what prompted the lockdowns and the time they were put in place were not immediately known.

Calls to the CCSD police for more information were not immediately returned Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.