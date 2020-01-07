8 unusual classes, majors offered at UNLV

From cutting-edge golf technology to building human skulls out of wax, these majors and classes will fill the bill for students looking to do something different.

College courses today try to be more than just taking notes and reading textbooks. Here are eight majors and classes at UNLV for anyone looking to do something different:

PGA golf management program

One of only 18 PGA-accredited golf management programs nationwide, UNLV’s class is held in a state-of-the-art space that includes a golf simulator and 3D motion capture lab, where students help real golfers improve their performance.

Master’s in health care interior design

UNLV is also one of the few places to get a master’s degree in health care interior design, which blends architecture with neuroscience and psychology to teach students how interior design can affect health. Students then focus on developing patient-oriented spaces for people recovering from illness or injury, or for those adjusting to aging.

Entertainment engineering and design

There’s no better place than Las Vegas for this degree, which focuses on the technical magic behind splashy Strip performances. A collaboration between the School of Engineering and the School of Fine Arts, it aims to produce graduates with both engineering know-how and an appreciation for the arts.

Robotics, but with Legos

This mechanical engineering class offered by Dr. Paul Oh teaches seniors and grad students design, programming and electronics with Lego NXT bricks, coupled with a series of lectures on robot ethics, including titles like “Could We Transport Our Consciousness Into Robots?” And “Could You Fall in Love With a Robot?”

Clinically oriented anatomy

This School of Dental Medicine class replaces cadaver dissections with a far more artistic way to learn gross anatomy — sculpting meticulous skull models out of wax.

Urban adventure

In this scenario-based class, students form teams to solve a metropolitan crime, acting as police officers, journalists and other members of the community. The goal is to “learn how to adapt to different challenges and environments, as well as develop solutions to urban problems.”

Pop culture in 19th century America

You might find students in Elizabeth Nelson’s class playing 19th century baseball or hosting a tea party complete with scones and cucumber sandwiches as they study the links between pop culture and major events in American history.

Food as medicine

Healthy eating choices, vegan menus and allergen awareness are all on the docket in the Food as Medicine class, where last year’s students toured the kitchens of the Wynn Las Vegas to see how fine dining can respond to diners’ needs.

