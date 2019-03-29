Art Institute of Las Vegas begins new semester after dodging closure

The Art Institute of Las Vegas, 2350 Corporate Circle in Henderson. (Google Street View)

Having avoided closure following the bankruptcy of its parent company, the Art Institute of Las Vegas will begin its spring semester on Monday.

Professors, students, staff, business leaders, politicians and a passionate community have worked tirelessly to keep the school at 2350 Corporate Circle in Henderson alive, school officials said in a news release.

“We are open, alive and well and under new management,” said William Turbay, adjunct professor.

After learning of the dire financial situation of the prior owner, Dream Center Education Holdings, professors William Turbay, Tim Kelly and Lisa Mayo, aided by local businessman and educator Richard Rock, sprang into action to save the college and protect the education and financial investment of the nearly 500 students enrolled, the release said.

Mark Dottore, a federal court-appointed receiver, helped the group meet the complicated requirements to purchase the school and avert closure.

Current students, new students and prior students can call 702-992-8500 to learn more about the upcoming spring class schedule, enrollment and curriculum.