CCSD Superintendent Skorkowsky wins national award

Clark County School District Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky smiles during a school board meeting at the Clark County School Board Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal @davidjaybecker

The Magnet Schools of America has named Clark County School District Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky as Superintendent of the Year.

The annual award honors district leaders who show a commitment to magnet schools.

As superintendent, Skorkowsky has expanded magnet schools in the district by 44 percent, according to the association. The district’s magnet program now educates 30,000 students at 36 schools.

Over the last two years, the district has also received 49 Magnet Schools of America national merit awards.

“I am proud to accept this award and tout the successes of our amazing school leaders, educators and district employees,” Skorkowsky said while accepting the award at the association’s national conference in April.

