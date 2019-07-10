Chancellor of Nevada college system to leave post in 2020

Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor Thom Reilly will not seek an extension after his three-year term ends in 2020, an aide announced Wednesday.

Nevada System of Higher Education's Chancellor Thom Reilly speaks during a public forum to discuss the search for a new UNLV president, at UNLV in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco)

The chancellor’s chief of staff, Michael Flores, said Reilly had sent a memo to the Board of Regents announcing his decision Wednesday morning. Reilly did not provide a reason for his impending departure, Flores said.

The Board of Regents appointed Reilly in June 2017 following nearly a year without a permanent chancellor.

He earned an annual salary of $425,000 under his contract and was awarded a 3 percent raise after a positive evaluation one year into his term.

Reilly oversaw a somewhat tumultuous time at NSHE that included the departure of UNLV President Len Jessup and the subsequent revocation of a $14 million gift to the UNLV medical school. In recent months, the university system has found itself in a budget deficit following raises for faculty that were underfunded by the Nevada Legislature.

