Chancellor of Nevada college system to leave post in 2020
Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor Thom Reilly will not seek an extension of his contract after completing his three-year term in 2020, it was announced Wednesday.
The chancellor’s chief of staff, Michael Flores, said Reilly had sent a memo to the Board of Regents announcing his decision Wednesday morning. Reilly did not provide a reason for his impending departure, Flores said.
The Board of Regents appointed Reilly in June 2017 following nearly a year without a permanent chancellor.
He earned an annual salary of $425,000 under his contract and was awarded a 3 percent raise after a positive evaluation one year into his term.
Reilly oversaw a somewhat tumultuous time at NSHE that included the departure of UNLV President Len Jessup and the subsequent revocation of a $14 million gift to the UNLV medical school. In recent months, the university system has found itself in a budget deficit following raises for faculty that were underfunded by the Nevada Legislature.
