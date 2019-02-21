Snow-covered school buses are parked outside Centennial High School on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Snow falls outside Ober Elementary School around 2 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 210, 2019. Clark County schools will be open on Thursday. (Dennis Rudner/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After nearly 7 inches of snow fell in areas of the Las Vegas Valley, the Clark County School District decided that students would not have a snow day after all.

“All CCSD schools and departments will operate as normal today throughout the county,” CCSD announced around 4:45 am. “We will continue to monitor the weather conditions and keep our families and community up-to-date on any changes. ”

The school district announced later Thursday that all scheduled school events after 4 p.m. were canceled. In addition, Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa said, at the direction of the Clark County School District, Safekey programs were canceled because of school facility closures, forcing some parents to leave work in order to pick up their students by 3:30 p.m.

SafeKey is administered by the county Parks and Recreation Department.

We have been informed there is a potential for freezing conditions on roads this evening. Therefore, all school-related activities scheduled to occur 4 p.m. or later, including all evening education classes, athletics, and other school-sponsored events, will be cancelled today. — CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) February 21, 2019

Classes also went on as scheduled at all College of Southern Nevada campuses and UNLV.

UNLV is on normal schedule Thursday, the university said in a tweet. Students are encouraged to allow extra time for their commute.

Snow started falling in the valley on Wednesday afternoon and continued through the night, with the most accumulation in the western valley, according to the National Weather Service. The Las Vegas area is under a winter weather advisory until 4 a.m. Friday.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal reporters Rio Lacanlale and Jessica Terrones contributed to this report.