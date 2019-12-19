Clark County schools hit with systemwide phone outage

The Clark County School District experienced a systemwide failure of its phone system early Thursday, according to a message sent to parents.

Clark County School District administration building (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“School safety is not an issue and CCSD school police are aware of the matter,” the message said.

It said schools were operating normally under end-of-semester testing schedules.

It provided no estimated time for restoration of phone service but said the district was working with its provider, Cox Communications, on the issue and would provide updates as additional information became available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

