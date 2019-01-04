Clark County students invited to enter Native Son Spelling Bee

The Native Son Spelling Bee is accepting entries for its fifth annual competition.
The spelling bee is open to all Clark County third- and fourth-graders, and was created to honor the late educator and community activist Sam Smith, who owned a West Las Vegas bookstore known as Native Son.
Students will compete for a $1,000 grand prize for each grade. The competition will include a pre-qualification round on Jan. 12 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Democracy Prep Academy. The spelling bee will be held on March 2 at the West Las Vegas Library.
To register, visit http://www.nativesonspellingbee.com. For more information, contact Kelcey West at 702-860-6638.
