Gov. Sisolak names 2 new members to state Board of Education

School psychologist Katherine Dockweiler and Douglas County School District Superintendent Teri White will join the board as parent and superintendent representatives.

National certified school psychologist Katie Dockweiler is interviewed by the Las Vegas Review-Journal in a Town Square conference center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The State Board of Education has two new members following the expiration of the terms of its parent and school district superintendent representatives.

Gov. Steve Sisolak appointed school psychologist Katherine Dockweiler to a two-year term as the parent representative to replace Tonia Holmes-Sutton, who had served on the board since 2014.

Meanwhile, Douglas County School District Superintendent Teri White to a one-year term, replacing Humboldt County School District Superintendent Dave Jensen.

