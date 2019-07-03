Judge blocks Clark County schools from eliminating dean positions

(Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A District Court judge in Las Vegas has at least temporarily stopped the Clark County School District from eliminating 170 dean positions for this upcoming school year.

The decision Wednesday by Judge Nancy Allf came in response to a complaint filed by the union last month by the administrators union alleging that the School Board violated Nevada’s Open Meeting Law by voting behind closed doors to eliminate the deans positions to help close a $17 million deficit.

The temporary restraining order will give both sides time to present their cases to the court ahead of a ruling on the merits of the union’s complaint and the possible issuance of an injunction.

“I’d like to say I feel really good about this, but the fact of the matter is what’s happened is a travesty,” said Stephen Augspurger, executive director of the Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional-Technical Employees. “I think what happened today is at least the first step in putting this thing back on the right track.”

The decision, which Augspurger said will be in effect for 14 days, also freezes efforts to reassign deans to schools as teachers, which were already underway.

That leaves school staffing for this upcoming school year in flux, while providing at least temporary relief for displaced deans.

Stephanie Harris, who was a dean at West Preparatory Academy, said she felt powerless and incapacitated when she received an email reassigning her as a teacher to a different school.

“More than anything I think that what’s concerning to me is the fact that if a superintendent has this unilateral power, then who’s to say in the future that assistant principals or other valued members necessary to the teaching community won’t be diminished in value?” she said. “So I hope this sets a precedent that this power, this autonomy that the superintendent has is again monitored closely.”

