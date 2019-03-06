Las Vegas middle school on ‘soft lockdown’ after police activity

Saville Middle School (Google Street View)

Saville Middle School remained on a soft lockdown Wednesday afternoon while Las Vegas police investigated a shooting in a nearby neighborhood.

The lockdown went into effect about 10 a.m. at the school, 8101 N. Torrey Pines Drive, shortly after a house on Iginlas Goal Avenue was shot at. No one was injured, but Principal Sean Davis said in a message to parents that it was a precautionary measure and that students and staff were proceeding with their normal daily schedule.

School also will be dismissed as usual, although parents will only be allowed to pick up their children on Grand Teton Drive. Students who take the bus home also will board the school buses as scheduled, according to Clark County School District police spokesman Sgt. Bryan Zink.

At least 13 students live in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred, Zink said. Those students will be held at the school until the neighborhood is cleared, he said.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

