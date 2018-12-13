Education

Man acting strangely triggers lockdown of Las Vegas schools

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2018 - 2:07 pm
 
Updated December 13, 2018 - 3:12 pm

Woolley and Clyde Cox elementary schools were placed on hard lockdowns around 1:20 p.m. on Thursday following a report of an unknown man acting erratically, according to Clark County School District police.

Capt. Roberto Morales said the man was on the Woolley campus causing a disturbance, but the lockdown also was extended to Clyde Cox, which is next to Woolley near North Pecos and East Alexander Roads.

The lockdown was lifted about 30 minutes later, and Morales said police were dealing with the man.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.

