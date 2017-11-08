Nevada State College to unveil new lecture series

To promote its devotion to research and scholarship, Nevada State College will unveil a new lecture series on Wednesday.

Provost Vickie Shields hopes the new series, which will run in the Nursing, Science and Education building’s auditorium, will bring two lectures annually and explore topical ideas. She wants the talks to be intellectual and accessible.

“Nevada State College has an amazing niche in this area for being at a reasonable price point, serving underserved students, and serving the workforce of Southern Nevada,” Shields said. “But we’re a community of scholars, too. We have faculty who take part in amazing teaching and amazing research, but I’m not sure everyone sees us in that light.”

Shields will bring Gettysburg Foundation President Matthew Moen to campus as the first series speaker. She said Moen will highlight lessons in political civility from Abraham Lincoln and discuss ways government can overcome contentious politics.

Shields said she hopes to bring a scientist to campus in April to discuss the importance of diversity in science and research teams.

“My plan is to invite a nationally known scholar and intellectual to enlighten us on a timely topic of national or global concern, and to engage us as a community in critical dialogue,” she said.

