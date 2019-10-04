New CCSD calendar includes classes for part of Thanksgiving week

The Clark County School District has changed its calendar for 2020-21 and 2021-22, requiring students to attend classes during the early part of the Thanksgiving holiday week.

Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. (Review-Journal file photo)

The Clark County School District has changed its calendar for the next two school years, requiring students to attend classes during the early part of the Thanksgiving holiday week among other changes.

Students will attend school on the Monday and Tuesday of Thanksgiving week in 2020 and 2021, the district said in a message to parents on Friday. There will be no school on the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of that week.

The change was made in consideration of student testing, state championships and new state Department of Education requirements, according to the district.

The district also added three contingency days to the school year to provide more opportunities for students to be able to make up instructional time in the case of bad weather or other interruptions.

