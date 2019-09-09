New UNLV program will help Pell Grant recipients make ends meet

The Tuition+ financial aid program, which will roll out in fall 2020, will help cover the gaps left by a Pell Grant for tuition, fees and books.

A UNLV sign at the intersection of Harmon Avenue and Swenson Street in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV is offering a new financial aid program to help cover the gaps left by a Pell Grant for tuition, fees and books.

The new Tuition+ grant will cover 12 undergraduate credit hours of tuition and fees each semester, plus $1,000 for books.

The program will roll out in fall 2020, but the deadline to submit a FAFSA application is Dec. 1. Students will be automatically considered for a Tuition+ grant from their FAFSA or Alternate Need Determination forms if they meet Pell Grant eligibility and maintain a 2.25 GPA each semester.

There is approximately $12 million in grants available on a first-come, first-served basis. The amount offered to each student will vary from $1,700 to $8,000, based on expected family contributions.

Students can renew the award for each of their four years of college, provided they continue to meet eligibility requirements, and there is funding available.

According to a statement from the university, one-third of all 25,000 UNLV students and 41 percent of freshmen are eligible for Pell Grant assistance.

