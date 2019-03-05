Panel selects 6 to interview for Nevada’s top education post

Then-Nevada Achievement School District Deputy Superintendent Brett Barley, right, talks to the Las Vegas Review-Journal editorial board on Nov. 28, 2016. He is among six finalists for the Nevada superintendent of public instruction position. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The state Board of Education will interview six finalists — most of whom have had experience in Nevada — for the vacant position of state superintendent of public instruction next week.

A five-member subcommittee voted on Tuesday to forward the following candidates to the general board for interviews on March 12:

— Brett Barley, former deputy state superintendent of student achievement for the Nevada Department of Education.

— David Donaldson, a former director in Detroit Public Schools and current education consultant.

— Jhone Ebert, former chief innovation and productivity officer for the Clark County School District and a current commissioner in the New York State Education Department.

— Seng-Dao Keo, director of the Nevada Department of Education’s Office of Student and School Supports.

— Marion Smith Jr., an executive director of learning improvement in Washington state’s Kent School District.

— Kristen McNeill, deputy superintendent with the Washoe County School District.

The subcommittee also selected two alternates in case candidates drop out: Tammy Malich, an assistant superintendent with the Clark County School District, as the first alternate and Icela Pelayo, director of operations for the New Mexico Public Education Department, as the second.

Subcommittee members said they were pleasantly surprised by the number and quality of applicants, leaving a sense of hope in the future of Nevada’s public education.

Member Tonia Holmes-Sutton said she was “overwhelmed by those who are committed to the opportunity and the privilege” to lead Nevada.

The State Board of Education will select three finalists to forward to Gov. Steve Sisolak, who will appoint the next leader of the state Department of Education.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.