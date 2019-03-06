Police activity prompts ‘soft lockdown’ at Las Vegas middle school

Saville Middle School (Google Street View)

Saville Middle School was placed on a soft lockdown shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday due to police activity in the area.

Principal Sean Davis said in a message to parents that it was a precautionary measure and students and staff are proceeding with their normal daily schedule. An update will be provided once the lockdown is lifted, he said.

The Metropolitan Police Department reported that officers were investigating a report of a home being shot at in the area. No injuries were reported.

No further details were immediately available.

