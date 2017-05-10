Reno school district rejects serving second-rate lunches to indebted students

Student lunch. (Thinkstock)

RENO — The Washoe County School Board has decided not to punish students with overdue lunch accounts by feeding them lesser meals.

The board voted against the proposed policy change Tuesday. The district has $66,700 in unpaid lunch fees and fears families are taking advantage of the fact their kids will be fed by the district either way.

The proposal would have cut off elementary school students with a balance of $13.50 or more from a typical pizza, taco or chicken-nugget lunch. The kids would have instead been fed a cheese sandwich, milk and fruits or vegetables for $1.

The board voted not to implement the policy because it feared differentiating meals could shame students.