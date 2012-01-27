Solar panels to be installed on roofs of three public schools

Solar panels will soon cover the roofs of three local public schools, saving them 10-12 percent in annual energy costs.

The Clark County School Board approved the installations Thursday at Duncan Elementary School and Triggs Elementary School, both in North Las Vegas, and Valley High School, near Eastern Avenue and Vegas Valley Drive.

The systems range in cost from $230,000-$250,000, but nearly all of the cost will be recouped in federal funds and NV Energy rebates, according to Clark County School District officials. The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 provides funding for renewable energy and weatherization projects throughout the country. Of the money given to Nevada, $1.4 million will support the district’s projects. NV Energy is providing solar rebates of $5 per watt. The schools’ systems will be 50,000 watts.

The district is also using the federal money to upgrade heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems.