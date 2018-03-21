UNLV Boyd School of Law moves up on US News’ best law schools list

UNLV’s Boyd School of Law moved up three spots in U.S. News and World Report’s latest ranking of the nation’s best law schools.

Boyd School of Law Dean Daniel Hamilton discusses the Nevada bar exam at UNLV on Monday, July 24, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

UNLV’s Boyd School of Law moved up three spots in U.S. News and World Report’s latest ranking of the nation’s best law schools.

The school jumped to spot No. 59 — up from spot No. 62 — and shares the ranking with Seton Hall University and Pennsylvania State University Carlisle. It’s the school’s highest ranking to date.

“This reflects UNLV Boyd’s recognition as one of the top public law schools in the United States,” said Daniel Hamilton, dean of the Boyd School of Law.

The law school also achieved a No. 1 ranking for its legal writing program. Hamilton said the three-semester program prepares students in legal writing and legal analysis, and has been ranked in the top five programs for the past 10 years.

“We hired a nationally recognized professor in legal writing — Mary Beth Beazley — just this year,” Hamilton said. “This continues our practice of hiring great faculty, so I wouldn’t be at all surprised if that was enough to put us over the top.”

Contact Natalie Bruzda at nbruzda@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3897. Follow @NatalieBruzda on Twitter.