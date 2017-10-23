UNLV group hosts week of events for undocumented students

The “Undocuweek” event is part of a larger student-led effort to push for congressional passage of the DREAM Act.

A UNLV group is hosting “UndocuWeek,” offering legal and health information and networking and advocacy opportunities to undocumented students.

The university’s UndocuNetwork group, in partnership with UNLV’s Students Organizing Diversity Activities and the school’s Center for Social Justice, the will host one event each day this week. More information is available on the UndocuNetwork’s Facebook page.

Representatives from the College of Southern Nevada’s undocumented students group, Generation Dreamers, and the UNLV law school’s Immigration Clinic will join UndocuNetwork for a resource fair at CSN Wednesday evening.

“We really just wanted it to be a celebration of undocumented peoples’ resiliency and contributions to the country,” said UndocuNetwork co-chair Mariana Sarmiento.

The event is part of a student-led effort to push for passage of the so-called DREAM Act, which outlines a path to citizenship for those who came to the U.S. as minors and have obtained a high school diploma, or are enrolled in school.

Around 3.2 million people would be eligible for conditional or legal permanent resident status under the DREAM Act, according to estimates released this month from the Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan think tank.

