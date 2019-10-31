UNR president to return to teaching economics next year

Marc Johnson, who has held he university’s top post since 2011, will transition into a teaching position in June, the university announced Thursday.

Marc Johnson, President of the University of Nevada, Reno seen in 2011. (Courtesy University of Nevada, Reno)

University of Nevada, Reno, President Marc Johnson will leave his post and transition into a teaching position in June, the university announced Thursday.

Johnson has served in the university’s top post since 2011, first in an interim capacity from 2011-12, before being appointed president in April 2012.

After June 30, 2020, he will join the Department of Economics in the College of Business as a professor.

“Until June 30, 2020, however, the daily intention will be to continue the journey we have been on since I became president — to better the university in all three aspects of our mission – teaching, discovery and engagement,” Johnson said in a statement.

An announcement from the university said the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents will “engage in dialogue with the campus about the qualifications needed for the university’s next president.”

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at aappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0218. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.