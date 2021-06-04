96°F
News

Expanded HIV testing comes to Southern Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2021 - 9:45 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

University Medical Center and community partners announced Friday a $6 million, five-year program for expanding HIV testing in Southern Nevada.

The program will bring testing for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases to all nine UMC Quick Care locations in the Las Vegas Valley.

The program is a joint effort of the Southern Nevada Health District, UMC and the Pacific AIDS Education and Training Center. It will receive annual grant funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“For the past 35 years, UMC has served as a trusted leader in HIV/AIDS care, and we look forward to building upon this strong foundation to help our team detect new cases and provide community members with life-saving treatment,” Dr. Jerry Cade, medical director of the UMC Wellness Center, said in a news release.

The program, which will launch in the coming weeks, coincides with the 40th anniversary of the start of the AIDS epidemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

